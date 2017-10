Oct 26 (Reuters) - QPR SOFTWARE PLC:

* Q3 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍36​,000 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 385,000 YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET SALES EUR ‍1.7​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍REPEATS OUTLOOK FOR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)