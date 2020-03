BRIEF-QRF Comm.: It Is Too Early To Assess Impact Of Coronavirus Crisis On Results

March 25 (Reuters) - QRF Comm. VA:

* UPDATE ON THE CURRENT IMPACT OF COVID-19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS TOO EARLY TO ASSESS THE IMPACT OF THIS CRISIS ON THE RESULT OF 2020

* QRF TOOK SEVERAL MEASURES LAST YEAR TO INCREASE THE STABILITY OF THE COMPANY, ITS LIQUIDITY AND BALANCE SHEET

* COMPANY EXPECTS, AS ALREADY ANNOUNCED, A POSITIVE CASH IMPACT OF €20 MILLION IN 2020

* POSITIVE CASH IMPACT EXPECTED FROM LAUNCH OF JV PROJECTS, SALE OF A SITE IN WILRIJK

* QRF IS SUFFICIENTLY ARMED IN TERMS OF LIQUIDITY AND SOLVENCY TO FACE THIS CRISIS EVEN IF IT PERSISTS FOR A LONG TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)