BRIEF-QRF End-March EPRA NAV Per Share Stable At 18.22 Euros

May 7 (Reuters) - QRF COMM. VA:

* FAIR VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO AMOUNTS TO 249.90 MEUR ON 31 MARCH 2020

* OCCCUPANCY RATE OF 96.19% ON 31 MARCH 2020, WHICH DECREASED SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO 31 DECEMBER 2019 (97.32%)

* DEBT RATIO OF 48,81% ON 31 MARCH 2020. THE DEBT RATIO REMAINED STABLE COMPARED TO END OF 2019 (48,73%)

* IFRS NAV PER SHARE OF 17.92 EUR AND EPRA NAV PER SHARE OF 18.22 EUR ON 31 MARCH 2020

* TENANTS WHO FILED COMPENSATION CLAIMS REPRESENT 83% OF MONTHLY RENTAL INCOME, OR 850 KEUR PER MONTH

* QRF RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM MOST OF AFFECTED TENANTS ABOUT UNILATERAL CLAIMS FOR COMPENSATION AS RESULT OF COVID-19 MEASURES Source text: bit.ly/2L7mb5c Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)