May 7 (Reuters) - QSC AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: QSC GENERATES REVENUE GROWTH OF 6%

* Q1 EBIT 2.4 MILLION EUR

* Q1 REVENUE 94.1 MILLION EUR VERSUS 88.7 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2018: COMPANY STILL EXPECTS TO GENERATE EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR 35 MILLION AND EUR 40 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS ITS REVENUES TO TEND TOWARDS UPPER END OF EUR 345 MILLION TO EUR 355 MILLION RANGE