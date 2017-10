Aug 7 (Reuters) - QSC AG

* DGAP-NEWS: QSC FIRMS UP NET INCOME AND POSTS FURTHER CLOUD REVENUE GROWTH

* H1 NET PROFIT 1.1 MILLION EUR

* H1 EBIT 4.4 MILLION EUR

* ‍CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME RISES TO EUR 1.1 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017​

* ‍AT EUR 20.2 MILLION, H1 EBITDA WAS VIRTUALLY AT PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL​

* H1 REVENUES FELL YEAR-ON-YEAR BY EUR 22.1 MILLION TO EUR 175.9 MILLION

* ‍QSC EXPECTS FREE CASH FLOW OF MORE THAN EUR 8.4 MILLION IN 2017​

* CAN CONFIRM ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST