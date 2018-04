April 27 (Reuters) - Qt Group Oyj:

* COMPANY ESTIMATES GROWTH OF NET SALES IN 2018 WITH OVER 15 PER CENT GROWTH AT COMPARABLE EXCHANGE RATES FROM PREVIOUS YEAR

* JAN-MARCH NET SALES INCREASED BY 19.4 PER CENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 10,328 THOUSAND (8,646)

* JAN-MARCH OPERATING RESULT WAS EUR -947 THOUSAND (-1,016)