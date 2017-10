BRIEF-QT Group Q2 loss shrinks to EUR 188,000

Aug 10 (Reuters) - QT GROUP OYJ:

* Q2 NET SALES DECREASED BY 1.6 PER CENT TO EUR 8,788 THOUSAND (8,935)‍​

* Q2 OPERATING RESULT WAS EUR -188 THOUSAND (-783)‍​

* ESTIMATES GROWTH PROSPECTS FOR ITS BUSINESS IN NEXT FEW YEARS AS VERY PROMISING

* ESTIMATES THAT ITS NET SALES IN 2017 WILL INCREASE BY 15-20 PER CENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* THE COMPANY ANTICIPATES NO MAJOR IMPACT FROM EMBEDDED SYSTEMS SALES GROWTH ON CONSOLIDATED NET SALES IN 2017

* DUE TO INVESTMENTS IN GROWTH, COMPANY‘S OPERATING RESULT WILL SHOW A SUBSTANTIAL LOSS IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)