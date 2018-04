BRIEF-QTS Enters Cloud And Managed Services Partnership With GDT

April 24 (Reuters) - QTS Realty Trust Inc:

* QTS ENTERS CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; WILL RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE MARKET OPEN ON APRIL 25

* QTS REALTY TRUST INC - QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT

* QTS REALTY TRUST - GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS

* QTS REALTY TRUST INC - BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED

* QTS REALTY TRUST INC - PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND