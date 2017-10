BRIEF-QTS Q3 FFO per share $0.68

Oct 24 (Reuters) - QTS Realty Trust Inc:

* QTS reports third quarter 2017 operating results

* Q3 operating FFO per share $0.70

* Q3 FFO per share $0.68

* Q3 revenue $113.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $113.8 million

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - ‍reiterating its guidance for revenue growth, adjusted ebitda and operating FFO for 2017​

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - ‍continues to expect 2017 capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, to be in range of approximately $325.0 million to $375.0 million​

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - ‍ is raising its guidance for operating FFO per share to a range of $2.68 to $2.80 for 2017​