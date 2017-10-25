FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust announces upsize and pricing of $400 mln senior notes offering
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:53 PM / in 17 minutes

BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust announces upsize and pricing of $400 mln senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - QTS Realty Trust Inc

* QTS Realty Trust Inc announces upsize and pricing of $400 million senior notes offering

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - units upsized and priced their private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025​

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - ‍offering was upsized from previously announced $350 million aggregate principal amount​

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - ‍notes will have an interest rate of 4.750 pct per annum and will be issued at a price equal to 100 pct of their face value​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
