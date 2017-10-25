FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust Inc announces Launch of Senior Notes Offering
October 25, 2017 / 12:08 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust Inc announces Launch of Senior Notes Offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Qts Realty Trust Inc

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - units ‍intend to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 in a private offering​

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - ‍net proceeds from offering to fund redemption of all of their outstanding 5.875 percent senior notes due 2022​

* QTS Realty Trust Inc -‍ net proceeds from offering also to be used to repay a portion of amount outstanding under co’s unsecured revolving credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.