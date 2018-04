BRIEF-Qts Reports First Quarter 2018 Operating Results

April 25 (Reuters) - QTS Realty Trust Inc:

* Q1 CORE OPERATING FFO PER SHARE $0.64

* Q1 REVENUE $100.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $105.6 MILLION

* COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MILLION TO $475 MILLION, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018

* EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%

* CORE BOOKED-NOT-BILLED BALANCE IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE AN INCREMENTAL $14.8 MILLION TO REVENUE IN 2018

* CORE BOOKED-NOT-BILLED BALANCE IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE AN INCREMENTAL $13.4 MILLION IN 2019

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04, REVENUE VIEW $436.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: