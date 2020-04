April 30 (Reuters) - Quabit Inmobiliaria SA:

* ANNOUNCES DECISION TO IMPLEMENT TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS AND WORKING HOURS REDUCTIONS FOR 66% OF ITS EMPLOYEES UNTIL END OF YEAR

* MEMBERS OF BOARD AGREE ON 20% REDUCTION OF THEIR GROSS SALARIES Source text: bit.ly/3aNtGJ3 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)