Sept 29 (Reuters) - QUABIT INMOBILIARIA SA:

* SAYS SIGNS BINDING FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR CREDIT LINE OF UP TO 40 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS AGREEMENT INCLUDES POSSIBILITY TO CREATE JV WITH INVESTMENT COMPANY AVENUE TO BUY BUILDING PLOTS (25 PERCENT FOR AVENUE, MAJORITY FOR QUABIT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)