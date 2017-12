BRIEF-Quabit To Carry Out 18.9 Pct Capital Increase Through Accelerated Book-building‍​

Dec 19 (Reuters) - QUABIT INMOBILIARIA SA:

* TO CARRY OUT SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE ISSUING UP TO 17.6 MILLION NEW SHARES (18.89 PERCENT OF CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL)‍​

* CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT AMONG QUALIFIED INVESTORS IN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILDING OFFERING‍​

* CAPITAL INCREASE IN EFFECTIVE AMOUNT OF UP TO 29.0 MILLION EUROS (NOMINAL VALUE PLUS ISSUE PREMIUM)

* CAPITAL INCREASE INTENDED TO INCREASE OWN FUNDS AND SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS PLAN 2017-2022

