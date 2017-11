Nov 20 (Reuters) - QUABIT INMOBILIARIA SA:

* SAYS UPDATES 2017-2022 BUSINESS PLAN‍​

* UNDER NEW PLAN EXPECTS TO GENERATE OPERATING CASH FLOW OF 463 MILLION EUROS AND INVEST 673 MILLION EUROS IN LAND

* UNDER NEW PLAN EXPECTS TO PAY DIVIDENDS IN CASH OF 87 MILLION EUROS WITHIN THE PERIOD

* AIMS TO ACHIEVE TURNOVER OF 600 MILLION EUROS, EBITDA TO EXCEED 100 MILLION EUROS IN 2022 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)