June 2 (Reuters) - Eastside Distilling Inc:

* QUAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ADVISORS CUTS SHARE STAKE IN EASTSIDE DISTILLING TO 5.9% AS OF MAY 27, 2020 FROM STAKE OF 8.2% AS OF DEC 18, 2019 - SEC FILING Source text : (bit.ly/2XppxYk) Further company coverage: