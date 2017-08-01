FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Quad/graphics Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Quad/graphics Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Quad/Graphics Inc:

* Quad/Graphics reports second quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Quad/Graphics Inc qtrly net sales $963.2 million versus $1.03 billion

* Quad/Graphics Inc - remain on track to deliver on our 2017 financial guidance

* Quad/Graphics Inc - "remain on track to deliver on our 2017 financial guidance"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $985.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.