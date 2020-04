BRIEF-Quadient CEO Has Decided To Reduce His Total Annual Compensation By 60%

April 21 (Reuters) - Quadient SA:

* QUADIENT ANNOUNCES SOLIDARITY INITIATIVES TO SUPPORT EMPLOYEES

* CEO DECIDED TO WAIVE HIS ENTIRE 2020 VARIABLE ANNUAL COMPENSATION AND PAYMENT OF HIS SUPPLEMENTARY PENSION FOR YEAR, WHICH SHOULD REPRESENT 60% REDUCTION IN HIS TOTAL ANNUAL COMPENSATION

* EXPECTS FURLOUGH AND TIME-REDUCTION MEASURES TO IMPACT APPROXIMATELY 30% OF ITS EMPLOYEES WORLDWIDE

* CO'S TOP MANAGEMENT TEAM, COMPRISED OF ABOUT 140 EXECUTIVES, IS ALSO FREEZING THEIR 2020 SALARY INCREASES, WILL WAIVE SIGNIFICANT PART OF THEIR 2020 ANNUAL VARIABLE COMPENSATION