May 27 (Reuters) - QUADIENT SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 239 MILLION, DOWN 10.2% VERSUS Q1 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IS NOT IN POSITION TO GIVE 2020 GUIDANCE AT THIS STAGE

* OUTLOOK: TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.35 EURO PER SHARE FOR FY 2019

* AT APRIL 30, 2020 CASH POSITION OF MORE THAN EUR 900 MILLION AND UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY LINE

* NO MAJOR DEBT REPAYMENT SCHEDULED IN COMING 12 MONTHS Source text: bit.ly/36C50TC Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)