BRIEF-Quadient Suspends Indications Given Up To 2022

March 30 (Reuters) - Quadient SA:

* FY SALES OF EUR 1.14 BILLION, UP BY 4.7%, UP 1.6% ORGANICALLY

* FY NET ATTRIBUTABLE INCOME AT EUR 14 MILLION VERSUS EUR 92 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSES EUR 185 MILLION VERSUS EUR 199 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DECISION REGARDING DIVIDEND RELATED TO 2019 TO BE TAKEN BY END OF MAY 2020

* IN 2019, DECREASE IN NET DEBT OF EUR 30 MILLION (EXCLUDING IFRS 16 IMPACT)

* DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, UNCERTAIN ECONOMIC CONTEXT FOR COMING MONTHS: QUADIENT IS NOT IN POSITION TO GIVE ANY INDICATIONS FOR FY 2020 AS OF TODAY

* IN TOTAL, GROUP GENERATED CASH FLOW AFTER CAPEX OF EUR 86 MILLION (EUR 78 MILLION EXCLUDING IFRS 16 STANDARD IMPLEMENTATION VERSUS EUR 152 MILLION YEAR AGO)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: QUADIENT IMPLEMENTED MEASURES TO ADAPT OPERATIONS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WHILE MAINTAINING CONTINUITY OF SERVICE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BENEFITS FROM STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION AT END OF JAN. 2020: EUR 498 MILLION IN CASH AND EUR 400 MILLION OF UNDRAWN CREDIT LINE FACILITY

* OUR BALANCE SHEET IS EXTREMELY SOUND, OUR DEBT BEING BACKED BY FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OUR LEASING AND RENTAL PORTFOLIO - CEO

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: SUSPENDS INDICATIONS GIVEN UP TO 2022 AS PART OF BACK TO GROWTH PLAN

* DEFAULT PAYMENT RISK IS LIMITED THANKS TO LARGE AND WELL-DIVERSIFIED CUSTOMER BASE - CEO

* LIQUIDITY POSITION OF EUR 900 MILLION OF CASH AND UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY LINE, WITHOUT MAJOR DEBT REPAYMENT SCHEDULED IN COMING 12 MONTHS

* WE ARE CONFIDENT THAT QUADIENT’S AGILITY AND FINANCIAL STRENGTH WILL PROVE TO BE STRONG ASSETS TO OPERATE IN THIS DIFFICULT ENVIRONMENT AND BE PREPARED FOR RECOVERY - CEO

* Q4 SALES UP BY 2.6%, UP 0.2% ORGANICALLY