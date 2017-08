July 5 (Reuters) - Quaestio, the manager of Italian bank rescue fund Atlante II, and Cerved say in a joint statement:

* have signed exclusivity accord for industrial partnership in special servicing activities

* agreement also envisages the joint acquisition of the credit servicing platform of Monte dei Paschi for which Quaestio has entered into exclusive negotiations with the bank Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)