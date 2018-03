Feb 28 (Reuters) - Quaker Chemical Corp:

* QUAKER CHEMICAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.73

* Q4 SALES $211.1 MILLION VERSUS $191.2 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27

* QUAKER CHEMICAL - ‍NET LOSS IN Q4 REFLECTS $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE, OF CHARGES RELATED TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: