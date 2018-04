April 30 (Reuters) - Quaker Chemical Corp:

* QUAKER CHEMICAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.38

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95

* Q1 SALES $212.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $205.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.25 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET SALES UP 9% TO $212.1 MILLION

* SAYS “CONCERNING HOUGHTON COMBINATION, WE ARE STILL AWAITING REGULATORY APPROVALS IN U.S. AND EUROPE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)