BRIEF-Quaker Chemical reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32
October 26, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Quaker Chemical reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Quaker Chemical Corp

* Quaker Chemical announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 sales $212.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $200.7 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quaker Chemical -‍ impacts from foreign currency translation positively impacted Q3 results by approximately 1%, or $0.02 per diluted share​

* Quaker Chemical Corp - ‍expect gross margins to trend upwards over next few quarters, gradually heading back to our 37% target​

* Quaker Chemical Corp - ‍Houghton deal still remains on track to close by end of this year or Q1 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
