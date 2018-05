May 21 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM AND FACEBOOK TO BRING HIGH-SPEED INTERNET CONNECTIVITY OVER 60GHZ TO URBAN AREAS

* QUALCOMM INC - QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY

* QUALCOMM INC - CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019