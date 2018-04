BRIEF-Qualcomm And Nxp Agree, At Mofcom Request, To Withdraw And Refile Application For Chinese Regulatory Approval

April 19 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM AND NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW AND REFILE APPLICATION FOR CHINESE REGULATORY APPROVAL

* QUALCOMM INC - NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018

* QUALCOMM - PENDING TENDER OFFER OF QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS B.V. TO BUY ALL OF ISSUED, OUTSTANDING SHARES OF NXP BEING EXTENDED TO EXPIRE ON APRIL 27

* QUALCOMM INC - ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HART-SCOTT-RODINO) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976

* QUALCOMM - CO'S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018