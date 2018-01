Jan 31 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd:

* QUALCOMM AND SAMSUNG AMEND LONG-TERM CROSS-LICENSE AGREEMENT

* QUALCOMM INC - SAMSUNG WILL BE WITHDRAWING ITS INTERVENTIONS IN QUALCOMM‘S APPEAL OF KFTC DECISION IN SEOUL HIGH COURT

* QUALCOMM INC - ‍EXPANDED GLOBAL PATENT CROSS-LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH SAMSUNG COVERING MOBILE DEVICES AND INFRASTRUCTURE EQUIPMENT​