May 9 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES NEW $10 BILLION STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* NEW $10 BILLION STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS $15 BILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED IN MARCH 2015

* NEW STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE.