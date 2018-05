BRIEF-Qualcomm Announces Private Exchange Offers For Four Series Of Notes Open To Certain Investors

May 21 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO CERTAIN INVESTORS

* QUALCOMM - COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BILLION

* QUALCOMM - UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018

* QUALCOMM INC - FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION

* QUALCOMM - OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1

* QUALCOMM INC - “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: