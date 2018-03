BRIEF-Qualcomm Entered Into Waiver And Consent No. 2 To The Credit Agreement

March 2 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM SAYS ON FEB 26, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND CONSENT NO. 2 TO THE CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 8, 2016‍​ - SEC FILING

* QUALCOMM SAYS WAIVER PERMITS MODIFICATION, AMENDMENT OR WAIVER TO NXP AGREEMENT THAT INCREASES OFFER FROM $110/SHARE TO NOT MORE THAN $127.50 PER SHARE

* QUALCOMM INC - ENTERED INTO WAIVER & CONSENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO FINANCE CO'S DEAL OF COMPLETE CONTROL OF BUSINESS OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS