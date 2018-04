April 2 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF NXP

* ‍TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018​

* ‍ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: