April 27 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV:

* QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF NXP

* QUALCOMM - TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 11, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED Source text: [prn.to/2r56EbF] Further company coverage: