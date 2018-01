BRIEF-Qualcomm Filed Three Additional Complaints Against Apple

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* QUALCOMM - ON JAN 12, CO FILED THREE ADDITIONAL COMPLAINTS AGAINST APPLE, CERTAIN OF SUBSIDIARIES IN FUZHOU (CHINA) INTERMEDIATE PEOPLE’S COURT

* QUALCOMM SAYS THREE ADDITIONAL COMPLAINTS AGAINST APPLE SEEK REMEDIES INCLUDING INJUNCTIVE RELIEF AND COSTS

* QUALCOMM SAYS ALSO ON JANUARY 12 COMPANY FILED THREE COMPLAINTS AGAINST CERTAIN OF APPLE'S SUBSIDIARIES IN JIANGSU (CHINA) HIGH PEOPLE'S COURT