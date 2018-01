Jan 9 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Technologies​:

* QUALCOMM AND FORD COLLABORATE ON C-V2X GLOBAL INITIATIVE TO IMPROVE VEHICLE SAFETY, TRAFFIC EFFICIENCY AND SUPPORT FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

* SAYS CELLULAR VEHICLE-TO-EVERYTHING TECHNOLOGY PLANNED FOR FURTHER FIELD VALIDATIONS BEGINNING H1 2018

* SAYS QUALCOMM 9150 C-V2X CHIPSET IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE SECOND HALF OF 2018