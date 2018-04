April 19 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM IN NOTICE FILED WITH CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT - REDUCING 1,231 EMPLOYEES IN SAN DIEGO; EMPLOYMENT TERMINATIONS TO BEGIN ON/ABOUT JUNE 19

* QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT - REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES Further company coverage: