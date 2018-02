Feb 21 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* QUALCOMM ISSUES STATEMENT ON REDUCED BROADCOM PROPOSAL

* QUALCOMM - “BROADCOM‘S REDUCED PROPOSAL HAS MADE AN INADEQUATE OFFER EVEN WORSE”

* QUALCOMM - “BROADCOM HAS REFUSED AND CONTINUES TO REFUSE TO ENGAGE WITH QUALCOMM ON PRICE”

* QUALCOMM INC - “BROADCOM‘S REVISED $79.00 PER SHARE PROPOSAL MATERIALLY UNDERVALUES QUALCOMM”

* QUALCOMM INC - BROADCOM'S REVISED $79.00 PER SHARE PROPOSAL "FAILS TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL BENEFITS OF ACQUIRING NXP"