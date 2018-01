BRIEF-Qualcomm Receives Authorization From The European Commission And Korea Fair Trade Commission For NXP Semiconductors Acquisition

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM RECEIVES AUTHORIZATION FROM THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION AND KOREA FAIR TRADE COMMISSION FOR NXP SEMICONDUCTORS ACQUISITION

* QUALCOMM - COMMITTED TO KFTC TO EXCLUDE CERTAIN NEAR-FIELD COMMUNICATION PATENTS FROM PROPOSED NXP DEAL

* QUALCOMM - WILL CONTINUE TO OFFER LICENSE TO MIFARE ON TERMS COMMENSURATE WITH THOSE OFFERED BY NXP

* QUALCOMM INC - ALSO COMMITTED TO KFTC NOT TO ASSERT NFC PATENTS IT WILL ACQUIRE FROM NXP

* QUALCOMM -COMMITTED TO KFTC TO MAINTAIN INTEROPERABILITY BETWEEN CO'S BASEBAND CHIPSETS AND NXP'S NFC CHIPS AND RIVALS BASEBAND CHIPSETS AND NFC CHIPS​