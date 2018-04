April 19 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV:

* QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* QUALCOMM SAYS CO'S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2JY1gQr) Further company coverage: