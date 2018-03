March 12 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* RECEIVED A PRESIDENTIAL ORDER TO IMMEDIATELY AND PERMANENTLY ABANDON THE PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM BY BROADCOM LIMITED

* ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM

* CO ALSO ORDERED TO RECONVENE ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ON EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE, WHICH BASED ON REQUIRED NOTICE PERIOD, IS MARCH 23, 2018‍​ Further company coverage: