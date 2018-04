BRIEF-Qualcomm Says Q2 GAAP Eps $0.24

April 25 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc:

* QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.24, NON-GAAP EPS $0.80

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BILLION VERSUS $5.0 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION VERSUS $6.0 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70, REVENUE VIEW $5.19 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MILLION VERSUS $3,676 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QUALCOMM SEES Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65 - $0.75

* QUALCOMM SEES Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35 - $0.50

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MILLION VERSUS $2,249 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QUALCOMM SEES Q3 REVENUE $4.8 BILLION - $5.6 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75, REVENUE VIEW $5.32 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDED $310 MILLION OF CHARGES, OR ($0.18) PER SHARE, FROM RESTRUCTURING, COSTS RELATED TO COST PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2018

* QUALCOMM - FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR Q3 FISCAL 2018 EXCLUDES QTL REVENUES FOR ROYALTIES DUE ON SALES OF APPLE PRODUCTS BY APPLE’S CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS

* SEES Q3 MSM CHIP SHIPMENTS OF 185 MILLION - 205 MILLION

* QUALCOMM - DUE TO TAX LEGISLATION, EVALUATING RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS TO CUT FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ABOUT 410-417 PERCENT PROVISION FOR GAAP

* SEES Q3 QTL REVENUES $0.85 BILLION - $1.05 BILLION

* QUALCOMM - Q2 RESULTS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY DISPUTE WITH APPLE & ITS CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS, AS WELL AS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED DISPUTE WITH ANOTHER LICENSEE

* QUALCOMM - MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP

* “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”

* QUALCOMM - Q3 2018 OUTLOOK ASSUMES RESTRUCTURING DUE TO TAX LEGISLATION OCCURS, RESULTING IN Q3 ESTIMATED EFFECTIVE TAX RATES OF 38-47 PERCENT BENEFIT FOR GAAP

* NOT INCLUDED ESTIMATES RELATED TO OPERATING RESULTS OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP IN Q3 OUTLOOK Source text: (bit.ly/2Hu41Ho) Further company coverage: