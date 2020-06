BRIEF-Qualigen Signs Exclusive License Agreement With University Of Louisville, Plans To Develop AS1411 For Treatment Of COVID-19

June 10 (Reuters) - Qualigen Therapeutics Inc:

* QUALIGEN THERAPEUTICS SIGNS EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE, PLANS TO DEVELOP AS1411 FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* QUALIGEN - HAS HELD AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO AS1411 FOR ALL FIELDS OF USE SINCE 2018

* QUALIGEN - AGREED TO PAY UOFL ROYALTIES IN LOW-TO-MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGES ON AS1411 ANTI-COVID-19 PRODUCT SALES USING UOFL’S TECHNOLOGY, PATENTS

* QUALIGEN - UNDERTOOK TO ENTER SPONSORED RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH UOFL FOR FURTHER IN VITRO AND PRECLINICAL ANIMAL STUDIES WITH AS1411 AGAINST COVID-19