June 30 (Reuters) - Qualigen Therapeutics Inc:

* QUALIGEN THERAPEUTICS - AUDITORS SAYS RAISES GOING CONCERN DOUBT

* QUALIGEN THERAPEUTICS - SUFFERED RECURRING LOSSES FROM OPERATIONS & HAS A NET WORKING CAPITAL DEFICIT AND AN ACCUMULATED DEFICIT AS OF MAR 31, 2020