Dec 20 (Reuters) - Quality Beverages Ltd:

* ALLEGED FRAUD ESTIMATED AT RS.6.4 MILLION HAS RECENTLY BEEN DISCOVERED BY THE COMPANY

* QUALITY BEVERAGES - INCIDENT HAS BEEN REPORTED TO THE CENTRAL CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION DEPARTMENT AND IT IS ALSO BEING INVESTIGATED INTERNALLY‍​

* ACCOUNTS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DEC 2017 SHALL NOT BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED

* AS A MATTER OF PRUDENCE, FY ACCOUNTS WILL INCLUDE A FULL PROVISION OF RS.6.4 MILLION