April 26 (Reuters) - Quality Care Properties Inc:

* QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES - CO TO RECEIVE REVERSE TERMINATION FEE OF $250 MILLION IF PROMEDICA FAILS TO ACQUIRE HCR MANORCARE IN BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING

* QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES - QCP TO PAY WELLTOWER TERMINATION FEE OF $19.8 MILLION IF QCP TERMINATES DEAL TO ACCEPT A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL Source text: [bit.ly/2HspTqJ] Further company coverage: