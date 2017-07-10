FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Quality Care says delivered notice of default under master lease relating to nonpayment of rent
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Quality Care says delivered notice of default under master lease relating to nonpayment of rent

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Quality Care Properties Inc

* Quality Care Properties - Got about $8.2 million from HCR III Healthcare rather than roughly $39.5 million in rent required under master lease, security agreement

* Quality Care Properties - On July 7, 2017, QCP delivered a notice of default under master lease relating to nonpayment of rent due and other matters

* Quality Care Properties Inc - notice of default demands payment of all current and past due rent, totaling approximately $79.6 million

* Master lease and security agreement is dated as of April 7, 2011 - SEC filing

* Quality Care Properties - If rent is not paid by July 14, to constitute event of default requiring immediate payment of additional about $265 million of obligations Source: (bit.ly/2ubbubp) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.