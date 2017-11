Nov 23 (Reuters) - Quang Viet Enterprise Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 13.7 million new shares(42 percent stake) of King Hamm Industrial for T$334.4 million, to expand Vietnam production base

* It will hold 42 percent stake in target company after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T7xKXA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)