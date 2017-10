Sept 22 (Reuters) - Quanta Computer Inc

* Says it does not manufacture any product for Apple at its Chongqing site as of now, clarifying media reports

* Says all products Quanta manufactures for Apple do not involve student interns or engage in any student internship programs with vocational schools

* Says Quanta is deeply committed to following the strict standards set by Apple and the Fair Labor Association

