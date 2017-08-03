BRIEF-Quanta Services Q2 EPS $0.41

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc:

* Quanta services reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 revenue $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.12 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.92 to $2.10

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $8.65 billion to $9.05 billion

* Quanta services inc - ‍certain items negatively impacted gaap diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock for q2 of 2017 by $0.03 per share​

* Quanta services inc - ‍on track to achieve full-year outlook

* Quanta services inc - ‍expects 2017 diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to be $1.57 to $1.75​