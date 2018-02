BRIEF-Quanta Services Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.72

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc:

* QUANTA SERVICES REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BILLION TO $10.25 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $2.48 BILLION VERSUS $2.1 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.40 TO $2.80

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.95 TO $2.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44, REVENUE VIEW $2.34 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.54, REVENUE VIEW $10.06 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUANTA SERVICES - ESTIMATED NET TAX BENEFIT OF $70.1 MILLION, OR $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE IN Q4, ASSOCIATED WITH ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* QUANTA SERVICES - IMPACTING Q4 WAS AN ESTIMATED NET TAX BENEFIT OF $70.1 MILLION/ $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE, ASSOCIATED WITH TAX ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: